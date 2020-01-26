Kyrie Irving scores 45 points, Nets beat Pistons in OT

DETROIT (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 17 of his 45 points in the third quarter to overcome a double-digit deficit and the Brooklyn Nets went on to beat the Detroit Pistons 121-111 in overtime Saturday night.

The franchises are among many sub-.500 teams in the Eastern Conference, likely vying for the last two spots in the playoffs.

Irving made free throws early in the extra period to put Brooklyn ahead and end a five-game losing streak.

The Nets went ahead 106-104 with 38.4 seconds left in regulation when Andre Drummond was called for goaltending. Derrick Rose had an unforced turnover on the ensuing possession, then made up for it with a tying layup with 1.9 seconds left.

Irving missed a 3-pointer just before the buzzer, sending it to overtime.

Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood (35), Brooklyn Nets forward Nicolas Claxton (33) and Joe Harris (12) battle for a rebound in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.

Brooklyn's Jarrett Allen finished with 20 points and 15 rebounds.

Rose had 27 points for Detroit, scoring more than 20 for the 12th straight game to extend his career high.

Drummond had a double-double in the first quarter and finished with 20 points and 21 rebounds. He has an NBA-high eight games with 20 or more points and rebounds and 40 in his career, tying Bob Lanier's franchise record.

Drummond had 11 points and 10 rebounds in the first quarter, which ended with the Nets ahead 26-25.

Irving took over in the third quarter, scoring eight consecutive points in the game and a total of 12 points in 2:02. His scoring surge helped the Nets go into the fourth quarter with an 80-77 lead.

TIP-INS

Nets: Garrett Temple moved into the starting lineup, ending Spencer Dinwiddie's streak of 32 straight starts. The move sets up Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert to provide the scoring off the bench. ... DeAndre Jordan (finger) missed a fourth straight game and is day to day. ... Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot was signed to a second 10-day contract.

Pistons: Bruce Brown (illness) returned after missing the first two games. ... Reggie Jackson (back) sat out as planned - he's not cleared for back-to-back games yet. ... Drummond scored 25 points to help Detroit beat the Nets 113-109 on Nov. 2 in previous meeting and the two teams will meet Wednesday night in Brooklyn.

UP NEXT

Nets: At New York on Sunday night.

Pistons: Host Cleveland on Monday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports