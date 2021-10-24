Kyle Larson wins on 17th anniversary of Hendrick plane crash JENNA FRYER, AP Auto Racing Writer Oct. 24, 2021 Updated: Oct. 24, 2021 7:49 p.m.
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kyle Larson drove to yet another victory, his ninth of the year and most meaningful to date in his new job with Hendrick Motorsports.
Larson drove the No. 5 Chevrolet to victory lane at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, the 17th anniversary of a Hendrick plane crash that killed all 10 people aboard. The plane was traveling to a race in Virginia and among those killed was Rick Hendrick's only son.