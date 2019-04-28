Kvitova beats Kontaveit for 2nd title this year

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Third-seeded Petra Kvitova beat No. 8 Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 7-6 (2) to win the Porsche Grand Prix final on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Czech clinched her second title of the year after winning Sydney in January.

Kvitova, playing in her fourth final of the year, saved two set points in the second set at 5-4 before going on to dominate the tiebreaker against the 15th-ranked Estonian.

"I just really had to push myself to play more aggressive and not really give her time to do her job," Kvitova said.

The 23-year-old Kontaveit advanced to her fifth WTA final after top-ranked Naomi Osaka withdrew from the tournament on Saturday because of an abdominal injury.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports