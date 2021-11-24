Kuznetsov, Ovechkin leads Caps over Canadiens 6-3 IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN, Associated Press Nov. 24, 2021
1 of8 Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson (74) celebrates his goal with center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Washington. Canadiens center Cedric Paquette is at front. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) skates with the puck against Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki (14) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 Washington Capitals center Nic Dowd, front right, celebrates his goal next to left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, as Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry, center back, skates by, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) and Montreal Canadiens defenseman David Savard (58) vie for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less 5 of8
6 of8 Washington Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov (9) skates with the puck past Montreal Canadiens right wing Josh Anderson (17) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry (26) and Washington Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary (42) watch the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Washington. Nick Wass/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
WASHINGTON (AP) — Evgeny Kuznetsov scored his seventh goal and added an assist, Alex Ovechkin had three assists in a game for the first time in nearly four years, and the Washington Capitals cruised to a 6-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night.
Dmitry Orlov, John Carlson and Nic Dowd also had a goal and an assist each as Washington won its seventh out of nine in its return from a four-game West Coast trip.
Written By
IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN