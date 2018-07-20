Kurt Busch wins the pole at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Kurt Busch has turned a lap of 133.591 mph in the No. 41 Ford to win the pole for the NASCAR race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend.

The 2004 series champion hasn't won a race since the 2017 Daytona 500 and has just three top-five finishes this season for Stewart-Haas Racing.

Martin Truex Jr., who won last week at Kentucky, will start second in Sunday's race and Kyle Busch third. Chevrolets and Fords took eight of the top-10 qualifying spots Friday.

Kevin Harvick starts 14th. Truex, Busch and Harvick have 14 of this season's 19 victories. Harvick and Busch each have five wins, Truex has four and the 16-spot playoff field is set to have more drivers qualify on points than through the automatic berths that come with a win.

New Hampshire lost its fall race this season to Las Vegas.



