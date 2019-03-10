Kucherov powers Lightning past Red Wings 3-2
Erik Erlendsson, Associated Press
Published
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) celebrates his first period goal during an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Tampa, Fla.
Photo: Jason Behnken, AP
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov scored twice while breaking Tampa Bay's single-season record for points, leading the Lightning to a 3-2 victory against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night.
Ryan McDonagh also scored for NHL-leading Tampa Bay, which has won 14 consecutive regular-season games against Detroit. Louis Domingue stopped 22 shots.
Thomas Vanek and Anthony Mantha scored for Detroit, which fell to 1-6-3 in the past 10 games. Jonathan Bernier finished with 30 saves.