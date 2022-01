TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Ben Krikke had 21 points and his final two on a jumper with six seconds left lifted Valparaiso past Indiana State 75-73 on Saturday.

Preston Ruedinger's three-pointer with 3:24 left put the Beacons up by eight, 73-65, but Indiana State scored eight straight points, four on field goals by Cameron Henry, to tie the game at 73-73 on two free throws by Julian Larry. Larry got off a 3-point attempt at the buzzer that caromed off.