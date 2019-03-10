Krejci's late goal helps Bruins extend points streak to 19

BOSTON (AP) — David Krejci tipped in the winning goal with 44.7 seconds left to extend the Boston Bruins' league-best points streak to 19 games with a 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night.

Danton Henine skated into the slot and took a wrist shot that Krejci re-directed past Senators goalie Craig Anderson, giving Boston its sixth straight win overall and 10th in a row at home.

Brad Marchand and Chris Wagner also scored for the Bruins, who improved to 15-0-4 in their last 19 to establish the second-longest points streak in franchise history. The 1940-41 Bruins hold the team mark with a 23-game run.

Tuukka Rask made 17 saves to improve his personal points streak to 19 games (16-0-3).

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Brady Tkachuk each had goals for Ottawa, which has lost 10 of its last 11 (1-9-1). Anderson is winless in has last 13 appearance dating to a 4-3 overtime victory against Nashville on Dec. 17.

The Senators dropped to 1-3-1 since firing coach Guy Boucher last Friday and making associate Marc Crawford the interim.

After a scoreless first, the teams scored 57 seconds apart midway through the second.

Marchand beat Anderson on a power-play with a one-timer from the right circle off Torey Krug's cross-ice feed to give Boston a 1-0 lead with 9:49 left.

Pageau answered with a wrist shot in the slot to beat Rask nearly a minute later.

Tkachuk swooped in to bury a rebound after Rask stopped Chris Tierney's initial offering at 2:46 of the third to put the Senators ahead 2-1.

Wagner tied it for the Bruins on a 4-on-4 after winning a battle in the slot and re-directing Krug's wrist shot past Anderson with 11:13 remaining.

NOTES: Marchand extended his points streak to six games (four goals, six assists) and has 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists) in his last 23 games. . Ottawa is 0-7-1 in its last seven meetings with Boston. . Bruins LW Jake DeBrusk was sidelined a second straight game with a lower-body injury and will also sit Sunday against the Penguins. RW David Pastrnak (left thumb surgery), RW Marcus Johannson (lung contusion) and D Kevan Miller (upper-body) won't travel for Boston's three-game road trip. . Senators LW Anthony Duclair (lower-body) played after blocking a shot Thursday against the Islanders and missing Friday's practice. D Christian Jaros (hamstring) missed his third straight game. . Boston D John Moore played his 500th NHL game. . RW Lee Stempniak began his second stint with the Bruins after being recalled on an emergency basis. Stempniak, 36, re-joined the team Feb. 24 after playing 19 games with the Bruins in the 2015-16 season. . A fire on the 25th floor of a nearby high-rise building under construction caused delays for fans entering TD Garden.

UP NEXT

Senators: Visit Philadelphia on Monday night.

Bruins: Visit Pittsburgh on Sunday night.

