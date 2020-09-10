Kreilach, Rusnák help Real Salt Lake beat LAFC 3-0

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Damir Kreilach scored, Andrew Putna had a career-high eight saves and Real Salt Lake beat Los Angeles FC 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Kreilach's header in the ninth minute gave RSL a 1-0 lead. Mikael Chang lofted an entry to Kreilach between the penalty spot and the top of the 6-yard box for the finish that slipped under the crossbar and just over the fingertips of leaping goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega.

Salt Lake (3-2-5) rebounded from a 4-0 loss to Minnesota United on Sunday to snap a three-game winless streak.

Pablo Ruiz first-timed a corner kick by Albert Rusnák that was deflected by LAFC's Jordan Harvey but Justin Meram controlled it, side-stepped, and then paused as a defender slid by before chipping in from 7 yards out to double the advantage in the 47th minute.

Rusnák capped the scoring when he converted from the penalty spot in the 79th after Harvey was called for a hand ball in the area.

Los Angeles (3-4-3) has lost back-to-back games and four of its last five.