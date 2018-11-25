Kohl powers Central Connecticut past Pine Manor 88-59

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Tyler Kohl poured in 29 points and added eight rebounds and three assists to send Central Connecticut to an 88-59 victory over Division III-member Pine Manor on Sunday.

Kohl, named the Northeast Conference's player of the week twice in the first two weeks, hit 11 of 19 shots from the floor and all seven of his free throws. Ian Krishman scored 16, all in the first half, for the Blue Devils (4-3), who shot 54.5 percent from the floor (18 of 33) to take a 52-25 halftime lead. Reserve Joe Hugley had 16 points and eight rebounds, while Jamir Coleman scored 12 with eight boards.

Jamel Hamans paced the Gators with 20 points, while Sayvonn Houston scored 19 on 9-of-13 shooting with eight rebounds. Pine Manor shot just 35 percent from the floor and 27 percent from beyond the arc.

CCSU forced 11 first-half turnovers, nine via steals, that led to 15 points. It was the first meeting between the Blue Devils and the school from Massachusetts.