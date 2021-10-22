Knicks make 24 3s, cruise past rebuilding Magic 121-96 JOHN DENTON, Associated Press Oct. 22, 2021
1 of7 Orlando Magic's Jalen Suggs, left, fouls New York Knicks' Derrick Rose, who was headed to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 New York Knicks' Evan Fournier (13) goes up for a shot against Orlando Magic's Cole Anthony, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 New York Knicks' Julius Randle (30) looks for a way past Orlando Magic's Moritz Wagner during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 New York Knicks' Jerico Sims dunks against the Orlando Magic during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less 5 of7
6 of7 New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau reacts to a call by officials during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Julius Randle had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and the New York Knicks improved to 2-0 for the first time since the 2012-13 season, cruising to a 121-96 win over the Orlando Magic on Friday night.
Evan Fournier added 18 points for the Knicks, who opened the season with a double-overtime win over Boston on Wednesday.