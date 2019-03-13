Knicks-Pacers, Box
|NEW YORK (98)
Knox 5-9 2-2 16, Vonleh 2-7 4-4 8, Jordan 5-6 2-2 12, Smith Jr. 3-8 0-2 7, Dotson 6-16 2-2 18, Thomas 1-3 0-0 2, Robinson 3-3 1-2 7, Mudiay 7-14 4-4 21, Jenkins 0-2 0-0 0, Trier 3-12 0-0 7. Totals 35-80 15-18 98.
|INDIANA (103)
Bogdanovic 9-16 3-3 24, Young 4-9 0-0 10, Turner 5-15 3-8 15, Collison 5-11 6-6 16, Matthews 4-8 5-5 14, McDermott 4-6 0-1 8, Leaf 1-1 0-0 2, Sabonis 4-12 2-4 10, Joseph 0-5 2-2 2, Holiday 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 37-85 21-29 103.
|New York
|29
|23
|21
|25—
|98
|Indiana
|27
|28
|30
|18—103
3-Point Goals_New York 13-28 (Knox 4-5, Dotson 4-8, Mudiay 3-4, Smith Jr. 1-2, Trier 1-5, Jenkins 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Vonleh 0-2), Indiana 8-28 (Bogdanovic 3-8, Young 2-4, Turner 2-6, Matthews 1-4, Collison 0-1, Sabonis 0-1, Joseph 0-2, McDermott 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 49 (Jordan 16), Indiana 41 (Turner 9). Assists_New York 22 (Jordan 5), Indiana 26 (Collison 9). Total Fouls_New York 23, Indiana 22. A_16,679 (20,000).