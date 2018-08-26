Kipnis' inside-the-park HR sends Indians past Royals, 12-5

Cleveland Indians' Melky Cabrera, left, and Jason Kipnis celebrate after scoring on a two-run single by Francisco Lindor during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. less Cleveland Indians' Melky Cabrera, left, and Jason Kipnis celebrate after scoring on a two-run single by Francisco Lindor during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, Aug. ... more Photo: Charlie Riedel, AP

Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor prepares to bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor prepares to bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. Photo: Charlie Riedel, AP

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona watches from the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona watches from the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. Photo: Charlie Riedel, AP

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jorge Lopez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jorge Lopez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. Photo: Charlie Riedel, AP





Photo: Charlie Riedel, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Kipnis' inside-the-park HR sends Indians past Royals, 12-5 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jason Kipnis hit an inside-the-park homer and finished with four RBIs, Edwin Encarnacion added a two-run shot and the Cleveland Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 12-5 Sunday to snap a four-game skid.

Kipnis rounded the bases for his two-run homer in the ninth inning, when his high flyball to right field bounced off the top of the wall and into no-man's land. It was his second career inside-the-park job and the second for the Indians this year.

Shane Bieber (8-2) allowed four runs for Cleveland on homers by Whit Merrifield, Salvador Perez and Lucas Duda. He departed after allowing six hits and striking out seven in 5 1/3 innings.

The AL Central-leading Indians improved to 10-1 this season when facing a series sweep.

Right-hander Jorge Lopez (0-4) allowed five runs, all in the fourth inning, on five hits and three walks for Kansas City. He was lifted after throwing 79 pitches in just four innings.

The Royals, who had snapped their own five-game skid Friday night, looked as if they'd keep their momentum going when Merrifield took Bieber deep to left field leading off the game.

It was his fifth career leadoff homer and second this year.

But the Indians answered with their big fourth inning, when six consecutive batters reached on four hits and a pair of walks. And after Perez went deep in the bottom half, the Indians added two more runs on Lindor's single with two outs in the sixth inning to add to their cushion.

Encarnacion continued the offensive outburst — which came after the Indians were held to one run on five hits on Saturday night — when he took Royals reliever Jake Newberry deep in the eighth.

O'HEARN IN LF

Royals 1B/DH Ryan O'Hearn got the start in left field, the first time he's played the outfield in the big leagues. O'Hearn played 13 games there at Triple-A Omaha this season, and manager Ned Yost said the move was designed to "find a way to keep his bat in there."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: RHP Cody Anderson (Tommy John surgery) struck out two in a scoreless inning Saturday night for the club's Arizona League team. It was his first game since September 2016. "No red flags or anything," manager Terry Francona said. ... OF Brandon Guyer is getting a couple days off after getting hit where the foot meets the ankle, or as Francona called it, the "fankle."

Royals: RHP Ian Kennedy (left oblique strain) threw 60 pitches last Friday without any problems and expects to make a rehab start Wednesday, Yost said. ... OF Jorge Soler (fractured left toe) will begin a rehab assignment in the next couple of days, but even then he is unlikely to play in the outfield. "I don't think so," Yost said. "DH him some, give him some at-bats, make sure he's ready to go for spring training, which he will be."

UP NEXT

The Indians and Royals will both take Monday off before beginning their next series. Cleveland is back home to face Minnesota with Carlos Carrasco (15-7, 3.55 ERA) on the mound, and Kansas City begins a five-game trip to Detroit and Baltimore with Jakob Junis (6-12, 4.70 ERA) getting the first start.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports