King Henry leads Titans' late rally to stun Seahawks 33-30 TIM BOOTH, AP Sports Writer Sep. 19, 2021 Updated: Sep. 19, 2021 8:24 p.m.
1 of12 Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, right, hands off to running back Derrick Henry during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Seattle. The Titans won 33-30 in overtime. John Froschauer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, 22, scores a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Seattle. The extra point was good and the score tied the game at 30-30. John Froschauer/AP Show More Show Less
3 of12 Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is stopped just short of the goal line by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks (56) and Seattle Seahawks defensive end Kerry Hyder (51) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Seattle. Henry scored on the next play and the extra point was good to tie the game at 30. Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less
4 of12 Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) gets off an incomplete pass as he is tackled by Seattle Seahawks defensive end Rasheem Green, right, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Seattle. John Froschauer/AP Show More Show Less 5 of12
6 of12 Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Seattle. John Froschauer/AP Show More Show Less
7 of12 Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passes against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Seattle. John Froschauer/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Seattle Seahawks fans react after wide receiver Freddie Swain (18) scored a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Seattle. John Froschauer/AP Show More Show Less
9 of12 Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) passes to wide receiver Freddie Swain (not shown) for a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Seattle. Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less 10 of12
11 of12 Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) rushes against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Seattle. Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
SEATTLE (AP) — Derrick Henry ran for 182 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns, Randy Bullock hit a 36-yard field goal midway through overtime, and the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 14-point deficit to stun the Seattle Seahawks 33-30 on Sunday.
Down 30-16 early in the fourth quarter, the Titans leaned on their All-Pro running back, who carried them to a road win on the day Seattle welcomed fans back for a regular-season game for the first time since the end of the 2019 season.