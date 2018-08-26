Kiermaier, Pham help Rays beat Red Sox 5-1 for 7th straight

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier tripled to key a two-run sixth inning, Tommy Pham homered and the Tampa Bay Rays won their seventh straight game by beating the major league-leading Boston Red Sox 5-1 on Saturday night.

The surprising Rays will try to become the first team to sweep Boston in a series this season in Sunday's finale of the three-game set.

Tampa Bay is a season-high eight games over .500 (69-61). The Rays have allowed three or fewer runs in seven consecutive games.

J.D. Martinez had two doubles in four at-bats for the Red Sox, who have lost five of seven.

Tampa Bay chased Rick Porcello (15-7) in the sixth after Kiermaier tripled and Willy Adames was hit by a pitch. Kiermaier scored on a wild pitch by Ryan Brasier before Joey Wendle made it 3-1 later in the inning on a sacrifice fly.

Pham hit a solo shot off Brandon Workman in the seventh, and Ji-Man Choi's RBI triple put Tampa Bay up 5-1 in the eighth.

Porcello gave up three runs and six hits over five-plus innings.

Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough allowed one run and five hits in five-plus innings. Ryne Stanek (2-3) replaced Yarbrough and worked a scoreless inning for the win.

Tampa Bay threatened in four of the first five innings but went 2 for 11 with runners in scoring positions during that stretch. Brandon Lowe had an RBI single in the fourth that tied it 1-all.

Boston scored once in the second on Mitch Moreland's double-play grounder.

MALLEX MENDING

Rays manager Kevin Cash visited OF Mallex Smith, who was hospitalized Friday with a viral infection and should be discharged in the next couple of days. "I think he's going to have a lengthy process, probably, of getting back," Cash said. "He's in good spirits. He seemed night and day different from where he was (Friday)."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Red Sox: Manager Alex Cora hasn't completely ruled out 2B Dustin Pedroia, limited to three games in May following left knee surgery, from playing again this season. "We don't have anything set as far as timetables, but we're feeling good with the progress," Cora said. ... LHP Chris Sale (left shoulder inflammation) could resume throwing soon after the team returns home Monday. . LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (sprained right ankle) will make a rehab start Monday with Double-A Portland.

Rays: Pham (dislocated right ring finger) returned after missing three games.

UP NEXT

Rays All-Star LHP Blake Snell (15-5) will face Boston RHP and former teammate Nathan Eovaldi (5-5) on Sunday. "He really helped me with my work ethic and led by example," said Snell, who is 2-0 with a 0.95 ERA in three starts against Boston this season. "That's just him as a player and a person. He's very special." Eovaldi is 2-1 with a 2.89 ERA in five starts with Boston since being acquired from the Rays on July 25.

