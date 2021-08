LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Cabral scored in the 86th minute to give the Los Angeles Galaxy a 3-3 tie with Los Angeles FC on Saturday.

Dejan Joveljic scored twice for the Galaxy (11-8-3). He chipped the ball over goalkeeper Tomas Romero to open the scoring in the 20th and tied it at 2 in the 64th with a sharp angle left-footer into the lower-right corner.