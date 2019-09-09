Kenin opens WTA's Asian swing with win over Paquet

ZHENGZHOU, China (AP) — Sixth-seeded Sofia Kenin started the WTA's Asian swing with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Chloe Paquet at the inaugural Zhengzhou Open on Monday.

The 20-year-old American rallied from a break down in the second set to clinch the first-round win and advance to a possible match against another French player, Alize Cornet.

"I think I did a good job overall," said Kenin, who saved three break points while trailing 4-3 in the second set before reeling off three straight games to clinch the match. "I'm happy to have started the Asian swing pretty solid."

The $1.5 million premier-level tournament in China's Henan province is among the first this month in the region.

Seventh-seeded Petra Martic advanced with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Jasmine Paolini, and No. 8 Caroline Garcia beat Tereza Martincova 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.

Third-ranked Karolina Pliskova is the tournament's top seed, and three-time major champion Angelique Kerber is playing on a wildcard entry.

