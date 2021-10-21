Keenum, 3rd-string back Johnson lead Browns past Broncos TOM WITHERS , AP Sports Writer Oct. 21, 2021
1 of14 Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) hands the ball off to running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. David Richard/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum throws a pass during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
3 of14 Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) hands the ball off to running back D'Ernest Johnson (30) for a 4-yard touchdown during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. David Richard/AP Show More Show Less
4 of14 Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) can't catch the ball under pressure from Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less 5 of14
6 of14 El quarterback Baker Mayfield, de los Browns de Cleveland, observa un calentamiento de los jugadores para el partido contra los Broncos de Denver en la NFL, en Cleveland, el jueves 21 de octubre de 2021. (AP Foto/David Richard) David Richard/AP Show More Show Less
7 of14 Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller walks off the field after an injury during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. David Richard/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Cleveland Browns running back Johnny Stanton celebrates after scoring a one-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. David Richard/AP Show More Show Less
9 of14 Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. David Richard/AP Show More Show Less 10 of14
11 of14 Denver Broncos tight end Eric Saubert (82) is tackled by Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
12 of14 Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater throws a pass during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. David Richard/AP Show More Show Less
13 of14 Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, right, watches from the sideline during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. Ron Schwane/AP Show More Show Less
CLEVELAND (AP) — Case Keenum stepped in for Baker Mayfield and made the most of his first start in two years, third-string back D'Ernest Johnson rushed for 146 yards and the busted-up Cleveland Browns beat the Denver Broncos 17-14 on Thursday night.
Keenum didn't put up impressive stats (21 of 33 for 199 yards), but threw a touchdown pass and did enough — as did Cleveland's maligned defense — to get the Browns (4-3) a much-needed victory.