Karnik's surge sends Boston College past South Florida 64-49

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — James Karnik scored six of his 12 points in a 1:23 span late in the game and Boston College pulled away for a 64-49 victory over South Florida on Monday.

After Javon Greene hit two free throws to pull South Florida within 51-44 with 4:43 remaining in the second half, Karnik answered with a rebound basket, a layup and a dunk and the Eagles (5-3) led 57-44 with 2:53 left. T.J. Bickerstaff added a three-point play and a dunk in the final 1:21 to finish off the Bulls (3-3).