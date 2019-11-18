Karlsson scores two, Fleury and Vegas blanks Calgary, 6-0

LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Karlsson had his third straight multipoint game, Marc-Andre Fleury earned his league high-tying 10th victory this season and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Calgary Flames 6-0 on Sunday night.

Fleury, who improved to 14-4-1 all-time against Calgary, stopped all 34 shots he saw for his fifth career shutout against the Flames and 58th all time, which moved him into a tie for 19th in NHL history with Jon Ross Roach.

Karlsson, the only player to have appeared in each of Vegas' 186 all-time regular-season games, had two goals and an assist for Vegas. He now has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) over the last 11 games for Vegas and leads the team with 23 points.

Paul Stastny, Max Pacioretty and Cody Eakin also scored for Vegas, while defenseman Nate Schmidt had four assists, a new career-high for the defenseman for points in a game.

Vegas snapped a five-game skid to improve to 2-4-3 in its last nine. The Golden Knights improved to 6-2-0 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Vegas also snapped a three-game home losing streak.

Cam Talbot made 31 saves to drop to 1-5-0 this season for Calgary, which has never won inside T-Mobile Arena.

The Golden Knights got on the board midway through the first period after Fleury survived three consecutive shots amidst substantial traffic. Emerging from the commotion was Karlsson, who skated in on an odd man rush with Max Pacioretty but kept the puck and fired it past Talbot far side over his blocker to give Vegas a 1-0 lead.

Stastny, playing in his 896th career game, crept closer to his 700th career point when he took a pass from Nate Schmidt, as he entered the zone, gracefully deked around Mark Giordano and fired a wrist shot by Talbot's glove. Stastny, who now has 698 points, has 239 goals and 459 assists in his career.

Pacioretty made it 3-0 early in the third period when he skated in with Karlsson on his wing but took care of business on his own with a wrist shot Talbot couldn't handle.

With momentum - and the game - seemingly out of reach, the most meaningful goal of the night came from Eakin, who had been struggling to find the back of the net, but capitalized when he took a pass from Jonathan Marchessault and flipped it past Talbot with a little more than five minutes left for his first goal of the season. It was Eakin's 99th career goal.

Mark Stone snapped a six-game scoreless drought with a one-timer from one knee over Talbot's stick to make it 5-0, and Karlsson's second goal of the game came on a backhand with 2:31 left in the contest.

NOTES: Vegas F Ryan Reaves played in his 600th career game. ... After clearing waivers earlier Sunday, F Brandon Pirri was assigned to Chicago of the AHL, along with forward Nicolas Roy. ... Calgary sent Alan Quine to Stockton and called up Dillon Dube prior to the game. ... Flames C Sam Bennett, who missed two games in October with a lower body injury, was a late scratch. ... Calgary dropped to 1-3-0 in the second game of a back-to-back this season. ... Toronto coach Mike Babcock sat in the press box, as his Maple Leafs face Vegas on Tuesday.

Flames: Host Colorado on Tuesday night.

Golden Knights: Host Toronto on Tuesday night.

