Kansas St. 66, Southern U. 51
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|KANSAS ST. (1-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Macke
|20
|4-5
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|2
|8
|Lee
|28
|8-15
|1-2
|5-9
|1
|1
|17
|Carr
|30
|5-11
|2-2
|1-4
|2
|0
|15
|Ebert
|26
|2-5
|0-0
|0-4
|6
|3
|4
|Goodson
|34
|2-6
|0-0
|0-5
|4
|1
|5
|Ray
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Goodrich
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Ranke
|19
|3-10
|1-2
|0-1
|2
|1
|7
|Thorpe
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Lauterbach
|9
|2-3
|0-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|4
|Moore
|16
|3-5
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|2
|6
|Pippin
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|4-9
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-63
|4-8
|14-44
|21
|14
|66
Percentages: FG 46.032, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 4-24, .167 (Carr 3-7, Goodson 1-5, Macke 0-1, Ebert 0-2, Ranke 0-6, Lauterbach 0-1, Pippin 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 10 (Lee 4, Ebert 4, Carr 1, Goodson 1)
Turnovers: 14 (Goodson 4, Macke 2, Carr 2, Goodrich 2, Moore 2, Ebert 1, Ranke 1)
Steals: 4 (Carr 1, Ebert 1, Goodson 1, Moore 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTHERN U. (0-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Moore
|25
|0-1
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|2
|0
|White
|30
|2-4
|2-4
|3-3
|0
|3
|6
|Fleming
|18
|3-8
|0-4
|0-3
|0
|1
|6
|Johnson
|24
|10-22
|1-2
|1-5
|1
|1
|21
|Mcwain
|31
|1-10
|1-2
|3-6
|1
|1
|3
|Kincey
|15
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Lee
|16
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Harleaux
|16
|1-2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|3
|Metcalf
|25
|3-5
|4-6
|0-1
|1
|1
|10
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|5-7
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-60
|9-20
|12-34
|3
|9
|51
Percentages: FG 35.000, FT .450.
3-Point Goals: 0-7, 0 (Johnson 0-2, Mcwain 0-2, Lee 0-2, Metcalf 0-1)
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 9 (Moore 2, Fleming 2, White 1, Johnson 1, Lee 1, Metcalf 1, Team 1)
Steals: 9 (Fleming 2, Moore 1, White 1, Mcwain 1, Kincey 1, Lee 1, Harleaux 1, Metcalf 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Southern U.
|14
|14
|13
|10
|—
|51
|Kansas St.
|11
|18
|16
|21
|—
|66
A_0
Officials_Julie Krommenhoek, Roy Gulbeyan, Zac Brost
