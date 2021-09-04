Kansas St. 24, Stanford 7

Stanford 0 0 0 7 \u2014 7 Kansas St. 7 7 0 10 \u2014 24 First Quarter KSU_Thompson 6 run (Winkel kick), 3:12. Second Quarter KSU_Vaughn 59 run (Winkel kick), 6:17. Fourth Quarter KSU_FG Winkel 40, 10:08. KSU_Thompson 13 run (Winkel kick), 7:10. STAN_Tremayne 14 pass from McKee (Karty kick), 3:16. A_28,668. ___ STAN KSU First downs 13 15 Total Net Yards 235 339 Rushes-yards 22-41 31-195 Passing 194 144 Punt Returns 0-0 2-9 Kickoff Returns 1-21 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 2-0 2-37 Comp-Att-Int 23-30-2 9-14-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 5-19 3-20 Punts 6-39.667 3-39.333 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0 Penalties-Yards 9-65 9-71 Time of Possession 33:05 26:55 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Stanford, A.Jones 9-27, Smith 3-18, Peat 3-3, McKee 4-(minus 1), West 3-(minus 6). Kansas St., Vaughn 13-124, Knowles 2-35, Thompson 10-28, Wright 1-6, Ervin 5-2. PASSING_Stanford, McKee 15-18-0-118, West 8-12-2-76. Kansas St., Thompson 9-14-1-144. RECEIVING_Stanford, Tremayne 5-62, A.Jones 4-30, Smith 4-12, Humphreys 3-53, Yurosek 3-25, Higgins 2-10, Filkins 1-6, Peat 1-(minus 4). Kansas St., Brooks 3-81, Imatorbhebhe 2-38, Knowles 2-13, Vaughn 2-12. MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.