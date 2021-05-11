Kansas City-Detroit Runs

Tigers fourth. Jonathan Schoop triples to deep center field. Niko Goodrum walks. Willi Castro singles to center field. Niko Goodrum to third. Jonathan Schoop scores. Akil Baddoo singles to left field. Willi Castro to third. Niko Goodrum scores. Grayson Greiner singles to shallow right field. Akil Baddoo to third. Willi Castro scores. Robbie Grossman out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Andrew Benintendi. Akil Baddoo scores. Harold Castro singles to shallow right field. Grayson Greiner to second. Miguel Cabrera walks. Harold Castro to second. Grayson Greiner to third. Nomar Mazara pops out to shallow infield to Hanser Alberto. Jonathan Schoop reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Miguel Cabrera out at second.

4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 4 left on. Tigers 4, Royals 0.

Tigers fifth. Niko Goodrum singles to center field. Willi Castro hit by pitch. Niko Goodrum to second. Akil Baddoo walks. Willi Castro to second. Niko Goodrum to third. Jake Rogers pinch-hitting for Grayson Greiner. Jake Rogers flies out to right field to Hunter Dozier. Robbie Grossman triples to deep right center field. Akil Baddoo scores. Willi Castro scores. Niko Goodrum scores. Harold Castro called out on strikes. Miguel Cabrera strikes out swinging.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 7, Royals 0.

Royals eighth. Nicky Lopez walks. Ryan O'Hearn called out on strikes. Carlos Santana walks. Nicky Lopez to second. Sebastian Rivero strikes out swinging. Jorge Soler homers to center field. Carlos Santana scores. Nicky Lopez scores. Andrew Benintendi singles to center field. Hunter Dozier grounds out to second base, Willi Castro to Miguel Cabrera.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 7, Royals 3.

Royals ninth. Hanser Alberto doubles to deep left field. Michael A. Taylor strikes out swinging. Nicky Lopez singles to left field. Hanser Alberto to third. Ryan O'Hearn singles to left center field. Nicky Lopez to second. Hanser Alberto scores. Carlos Santana strikes out swinging. Sebastian Rivero reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Ryan O'Hearn to second. Nicky Lopez to third. Fielding error by Niko Goodrum. Jorge Soler doubles to deep center field. Sebastian Rivero scores. Ryan O'Hearn scores. Nicky Lopez scores. Andrew Benintendi walks. Hunter Dozier strikes out swinging.

4 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Royals 7, Tigers 7.

Tigers ninth. Niko Goodrum hit by pitch. Willi Castro called out on strikes. Akil Baddoo walks. Jake Rogers strikes out swinging. Robbie Grossman singles to right field. Akil Baddoo to second. Niko Goodrum scores.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Tigers 8, Royals 7.