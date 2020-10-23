Recommended Video:

Statistics after 6 games

COMP AVG TD INT
PASSING ATT. COM PCT YARDS GAIN TD PCT INT PCT LONG RATE
Mahomes 219 144 65.8 1699 7.76 15 6.8 1 0.5 54t 110.1
TEAM 219 144 65.8 1660 7.76 15 6.8 1 0.5 54t 110
OPPONENTS 188 113 60.1 1248 7.02 9 4.8 7 3.7 72t 81
RUSHING ATT. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Edwards-Helaire 107 505 4.7 31 1
Mahomes 34 165 4.9 21 2
Williams 17 61 3.6 13t 1
Hill 7 54 7.7 22 1
D.Thompson 9 49 5.4 14 0
Hardman 1 3 3.0 3 0
Watkins 1 3 3.0 3 0
Sherman 2 2 1.0 2 0
TEAM 178 842 4.7 31 5
OPPONENTS 180 872 4.8 43 5
RECEIVING NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Kelce 37 470 12.7 45 5
Hill 25 384 15.4 54t 4
Edwards-Helaire 21 177 8.4 24 0
Watkins 21 222 10.6 21 2
Hardman 13 194 14.9 49t 2
Robinson 13 119 9.2 22 0
Williams 7 50 7.1 15 0
Pringle 3 69 23.0 37 0
Fisher 1 2 2.0 2t 1
Keizer 1 2 2.0 2 0
Sherman 1 5 5.0 5t 1
Yelder 1 5 5.0 5 0
TEAM 144 1699 11.8 54t 15
OPPONENTS 113 1320 11.7 72t 9
INTERCEPTIONS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Sneed 2 39 19.5 39 0
Fenton 1 31 31.0 31 0
Breeland 1 29 29.0 29 0
Mathieu 1 25 25.0 25t 1
Thornhill 1 20 20.0 20 0
Sorensen 1 4 4.0 4 0
TEAM 7 148 21.1 39 1
OPPONENTS 1 47 47.0 47 0
SACKS NO.
Jones 3.5
Clark 3.0
Charlton 2.0
Danna 1.0
Gay 1.0
Niemann 1.0
O'Daniel 1.0
Okafor 0.5
TEAM 13.0
OPPONENTS 7.0
GROSS NET IN
PUNTING NO. YARDS AVG AVG 20 LONG BLK
Townsend 20 982 49.1 40.4 6 67 0
TEAM 20 982 49.1 40.4 6 67 0
OPPONENTS 18 877 48.7 47.3 12 61 0
PUNT RETURNS NO. FC YARDS AVG LONG TD
Hardman 5 0 25 5.0 16 0
Hill 1 0 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM 6 0 25 4.2 16 0
OPPONENTS 5 0 74 14.8 24 0
KICKOFF RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Watts 1 28 28.0 28 0
Hardman 7 148 21.1 31 0
TEAM 8 176 22.0 31 0
OPPONENTS 13 344 26.5 93t 1
OFF. DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIES FUM REC. REC.
Hill 1 0 0
Kelce 1 0 0
Mahomes 1 1 0
Niemann 0 0 2
D.Thompson 1 0 0
Watkins 1 0 0
TEAM 5 1 2
OPPONENTS 5 1 3
SCORE BY QUARTERS 1 2 3 4 OT TOT
TEAM 26 67 24 55 3 175
OPPONENTS 23 45 6 53 0 127
TOUCHDOWNS LONG
SCORING TOT RUS REC RET XP XPA FG FGA FG SAF TOT
Butker 0 0 0 0 15 19 10 11 58 0 45
Hill 5 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 30
Kelce 5 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 30
Mahomes 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 16
Hardman 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14
Watkins 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12
Williams 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8
Edwards-Helaire 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Fisher 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Mathieu 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Sherman 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
TEAM 21 5 15 0 15 19 10 11 58 0 156
OPPONENTS 15 5 9 1 13 14 8 10 48 0 114
FIELD GOALS 1-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50+
Butker 1/ 1 2/ 2 5/ 5 0/ 1 2/ 2
TEAM 1/ 1 2/ 2 5/ 5 0/ 1 2/ 2
OPPONENTS 0/ 0 2/ 2 1/ 1 5/ 5 0/ 2