Royals first. Whit Merrifield grounds out to shallow infield, Dallas Keuchel to Jose Abreu. Carlos Santana grounds out to third base, Yoan Moncada to Jose Abreu. Salvador Perez singles to shallow center field. Hunter Dozier walks. Salvador Perez to second. Emmanuel Rivera doubles to center field. Hunter Dozier scores. Salvador Perez scores. Edward Olivares grounds out to third base, Yoan Moncada to Jose Abreu.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 2, White sox 0.

White sox first. Tim Anderson flies out to deep center field to Michael A. Taylor. Cesar Hernandez grounds out to shortstop, Nicky Lopez to Carlos Santana. Jose Abreu homers to center field. Eloy Jimenez strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Royals 2, White sox 1.

Royals seventh. Edward Olivares homers to center field. Michael A. Taylor grounds out to shortstop, Tim Anderson to Jose Abreu. Cam Gallagher grounds out to shortstop, Tim Anderson to Jose Abreu. Nicky Lopez doubles to deep left field. Whit Merrifield walks. Carlos Santana grounds out to second base, Tim Anderson to Jose Abreu.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Royals 3, White sox 1.

White sox eighth. Tim Anderson grounds out to shallow infield, Carlos Santana to Scott Barlow. Cesar Hernandez singles to right center field. Jose Abreu strikes out on a foul tip. Eloy Jimenez doubles. Cesar Hernandez scores. Andrew Vaughn grounds out to shallow infield, Scott Barlow to Carlos Santana.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Royals 3, White sox 2.