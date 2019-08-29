Kansas City 6, Oakland 4

Oakland Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 4 8 4 Totals 31 6 9 5 Semien ss 5 1 2 1 Merrifield 2b 3 2 2 0 Grossman rf 5 0 2 0 Soler dh 3 1 1 1 Chapman 3b 1 1 0 0 Dozier 3b 4 1 2 3 Pinder 3b 2 0 0 0 Gordon lf 3 0 0 0 Olson 1b 4 1 1 0 O'Hearn 1b 4 1 2 1 Canha cf 3 1 1 2 Starling rf 3 0 0 0 Brown lf 4 0 1 1 Viloria c 3 0 1 0 Profar 2b 3 0 0 0 Phillips cf 4 0 0 0 Herrmann c 4 0 1 0 Lopez ss 4 1 1 0 Joseph dh 4 0 0 0

Oakland 200 020 000 — 4 Kansas City 002 011 20x — 6

DP_Oakland 1, Kansas City 0. LOB_Oakland 7, Kansas City 6. 2B_Brown (1), Soler (26). HR_Semien (24), Canha (23), Dozier (23), O'Hearn (10).

IP H R ER BB SO

Oakland Roark 6 5 4 4 1 4 Treinen, L, 6-5 0 3 2 2 1 0 Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 0 Buchter 1 1 0 0 0 1

Kansas City Junis 6 7 4 4 1 5 Hill, W, 2-0 2 0 0 0 0 3 Kennedy, S, 23-26 1 1 0 0 1 2

Treinen pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Junis (Chapman), Roark 2 (Merrifield,Gordon), Buchter (Starling).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Bill Welke; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Mike Everitt.

T_2:33. A_15,049 (37,903).