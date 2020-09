Kansas City 23, L.A. Chargers 20, OT

Recommended Video:

Kansas City 0 6 3 11 3 — 23 L.A. Chargers 7 7 3 3 0 — 20

First Quarter

LAC_Herbert 4 run (Badgley kick), 11:23. Drive: 8 plays, 79 yards, 3:37. Key Plays: Reed kick return to L.A. Chargers 21; Herbert 35 pass to Kelley; Herbert 16 pass to Ekeler on 3rd-and-4. L.A. Chargers 7, Kansas City 0.

Second Quarter

KC_Kelce 10 pass from Mahomes (kick blocked), 8:51. Drive: 10 plays, 73 yards, 4:36. Key Plays: Mahomes 12 pass to D.Williams; D.Thompson 14 run; Mahomes 15 run on 3rd-and-7; Mahomes 10 run on 3rd-and-5. L.A. Chargers 7, Kansas City 6.

LAC_Guyton 14 pass from Herbert (Badgley kick), 2:30. Drive: 11 plays, 71 yards, 6:21. Key Plays: Reed kick return to L.A. Chargers 29; Ekeler 13 run; Herbert 1 run on 3rd-and-2; Kelley 1 run on 4th-and-1; Herbert 22 pass to Ekeler. L.A. Chargers 14, Kansas City 6.

Third Quarter

LAC_FG Badgley 41, 8:07. Drive: 12 plays, 57 yards, 4:50. Key Plays: Herbert 17 pass to Allen; Kelley 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Herbert 14 pass to Henry; Herbert 25 pass to Allen on 3rd-and-10. L.A. Chargers 17, Kansas City 6.

KC_FG Butker 58, 3:11. Drive: 9 plays, 35 yards, 4:56. Key Plays: Mahomes 14 pass to T.Hill; Mahomes 13 pass to Kelce; Mahomes 10 pass to Edwards-Helaire on 3rd-and-25. L.A. Chargers 17, Kansas City 9.

Fourth Quarter

KC_T.Hill 54 pass from Mahomes (Hardman pass from Mahomes), 12:48. Drive: 6 plays, 95 yards, 2:31. Key Plays: Sneed 0 interception return to Kansas City 5; King 21 interception return to Kansas City 11; Mahomes 11 pass to Watkins on 3rd-and-4; Mahomes 22 pass to Hardman. Kansas City 17, L.A. Chargers 17.

LAC_FG Badgley 23, 2:27. Drive: 17 plays, 82 yards, 10:21. Key Plays: Herbert 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Herbert 19 pass to Henry; C.Jones 15-yard roughing the passer penalty on 3rd-and-8; Herbert 11 run. L.A. Chargers 20, Kansas City 17.

KC_FG Butker 30, :00. Drive: 12 plays, 63 yards, 2:27. Key Plays: Hardman kick return to Kansas City 25; Mahomes 11 pass to Kelce; Mahomes 16 pass to T.Hill; Mahomes 10 pass to T.Hill on 3rd-and-7; Mahomes 21 run on 3rd-and-20; Mahomes 14 pass to Robinson. Kansas City 20, L.A. Chargers 20.

First Overtime

KC_FG Butker 58, 1:55. Drive: 13 plays, 39 yards, 5:52. Key Plays: Ingram 5-yard defensive offside penalty on 3rd-and-8; Mahomes 4 run on 3rd-and-3; Mahomes 3 run on 3rd-and-4; D.Thompson 2 run on 4th-and-1; Mahomes 4 pass to Edwards-Helaire on 3rd-and-5. Kansas City 23, L.A. Chargers 20.

A_0.

___

KC LAC FIRST DOWNS 23 28 Rushing 8 13 Passing 15 14 Penalty 0 1 THIRD DOWN EFF 7-15 6-13 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-1 1-2 TOTAL NET YARDS 414 479 Total Plays 70 79 Avg Gain 5.9 6.1 NET YARDS RUSHING 125 183 Rushes 22 44 Avg per rush 5.7 4.2 NET YARDS PASSING 289 296 Sacked-Yds lost 1-13 2-15 Gross-Yds passing 302 311 Completed-Att. 27-47 22-33 Had Intercepted 0 1 Yards-Pass Play 6.0 8.5 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 5-2-1 5-5-4 PUNTS-Avg. 5-44.2 3-43.7 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-1 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 47 88 Punt Returns 1-16 1-3 Kickoff Returns 1-31 4-85 Interceptions 1-0 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 11-90 6-40 FUMBLES-Lost 0-0 1-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 28:38 39:27

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, Mahomes 6-54, Edwards-Helaire 10-38, D.Thompson 4-21, Hill 1-9, Hardman 1-3. L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 16-93, Kelley 23-64, Herbert 4-18, Reed 1-8.

PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 27-47-0-302. L.A. Chargers, Herbert 22-33-1-311.

RECEIVING_Kansas City, Kelce 9-90, Edwards-Helaire 6-32, Hill 5-99, Robinson 3-28, Hardman 2-30, Williams 1-12, Watkins 1-11. L.A. Chargers, Allen 7-96, Henry 6-83, Ekeler 4-55, Kelley 2-49, Williams 2-14, Guyton 1-14.

PUNT RETURNS_Kansas City, Hardman 1-16. L.A. Chargers, King 1-3.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Kansas City, Hardman 1-31. L.A. Chargers, Reed 4-85.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Kansas City, Wilson 7-5-0, Hitchens 7-2-0, Niemann 5-4-0, Sneed 5-1-0, Wharton 4-1-0, Sorensen 4-0-0, Kpassagnon 3-1-0, Danna 2-2-1, Fenton 2-1-0, Jones 2-1-0, T.Thompson 2-1-0, Nnadi 1-8-0, Mathieu 1-4-0, Thornhill 1-3-0, Charlton 1-1-1, Clark 1-1-0, Gay 0-1-0. L.A. Chargers, King 6-0-0, White 5-4-0, Murray 4-6-0, Harris 4-4-0, Davis 4-1-0, Adderley 3-1-0, Joseph 3-1-0, Bosa 2-2-1, Hayward 2-1-0, Rochell 2-0-0, Jenkins 1-2-0, Tillery 1-0-0, Perryman 0-3-0, Jones 0-1-0, Square 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Kansas City, Sneed 1-0. L.A. Chargers, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Carl Cheffers, Ump Richard Hall, HL Patrick Turner, LJ Tim Podraza, FJ Gary Cavaletto, SJ Clay Reynard, BJ Greg Wilson, Replay Andrew Lambert.