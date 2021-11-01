Skip to main content
Kansas City 20, N.Y. Giants 17

N.Y. Giants 0 10 0 7 17
Kansas City 7 7 0 6 20
First Quarter

KC_Hill 6 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 6:12.

Second Quarter

NYG_Rudolph 1 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 14:14.

KC_Gore 3 run (Butker kick), 6:37.

NYG_FG Gano 23, 2:45.

Fourth Quarter

NYG_Engram 5 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 14:53.

KC_FG Butker 36, 8:53.

KC_FG Butker 34, 1:07.

___

NYG KC
First downs 18 29
Total Net Yards 300 368
Rushes-yards 20-72 27-107
Passing 228 261
Punt Returns 2-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 3-53 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 1-13
Comp-Att-Int 23-33-1 29-48-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-13 2-14
Punts 5-43.0 4-50.75
Fumbles-Lost 3-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 10-88 12-103
Time of Possession 25:22 34:38

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Giants, Booker 15-60, Jones 5-12. Kansas City, Williams 13-49, Gore 11-48, Mahomes 3-10.

PASSING_N.Y. Giants, Jones 22-32-1-222, Toney 1-1-0-19. Kansas City, Mahomes 29-48-1-275.

RECEIVING_N.Y. Giants, Booker 5-65, Toney 4-26, Shepard 4-25, Engram 3-15, Ross 2-72, Rudolph 2-12, C.Johnson 2-10, Penny 1-16. Kansas City, Hill 12-94, Williams 6-61, Hardman 5-63, Kelce 4-27, Robinson 1-18, Pringle 1-12.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.