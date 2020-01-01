Kane scores twice, leads Blackhawks to 5-3 win over Flames

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Patrick Kane had two goals and two assists, and the Chicago Blackhawks raced out to a four-goal lead and held on to beat the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Kane set up goals by Olli Maatta at 4:14 and Alex Debrincat at 5:35 and then made it 3-0 at 12:44 of the first period when he cut across the slot and beat David Rittich with a wrist shot from 30 feet out.

Kane's 21st goal of the season was the 377th of his career, tying him with Denis Savard for fourth on the Blackhawks' all-time list. The top three are Bobby Hull (604), Stan Makita (541) and Steve Larmer (406).

Kane's second of the game was an empty-netter at 19:59 of the third.

Kane finishes the decade as the NHL's top scorer with 802 points, just ahead of Sidney Crosby (788).

Dylan Strome also scored for Chicago (18-17-6), which has won three straight and five of six.

Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane, right, celebrates his goal with teammates Duncan Keith, center, and Connor Murphy during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Sam Bennett, Michael Frolik and Sean Monahan scored for Calgary (20-17-5). The Flames are winless in their last five at home. (0-4-1).

Robin Lehner was excellent in net for the Blackhawks, winning his sixth straight start to improve to 12-6-4. He finished with 41 saves.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: At Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.

Flames: Host New York Rangers on Thursday.

