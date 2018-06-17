Julio Teheran throws 6 no-hit innings, Braves top Padres 4-1
Charles Odum, Ap Sports Writer
Updated 6:10 pm, Sunday, June 17, 2018
Atlanta Braves' Julio Teheran pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday June 17, 2018, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Braves' Julio Teheran pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday June 17, 2018, in Atlanta.
Photo: John Amis, AP
Atlanta Braves' Ender Inciarte, right, hugs to Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Julio Teheran (49) during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Braves' Ender Inciarte, right, hugs to Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Julio Teheran (49) during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Atlanta.
Photo: John Amis, AP
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Julio Teheran gets a pat on the chest from manager Brian Snitker while in the dugout during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday June 17, 2018, in Atlanta. less
Photo: John Amis, AP
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Julio Teheran gets a pat on the chest from manager Brian Snitker while in the dugout during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday June 17, ... more
San Diego Padres' Travis Jankowski, right, is tagged out by Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson, left, while trying to steal second base during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday June 17, 2018, in Atlanta. less
Photo: John Amis, AP
San Diego Padres' Travis Jankowski, right, is tagged out by Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson, left, while trying to steal second base during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday June 17, 2018, in ... more
Atlanta Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki goes down after being hit on the head with a bat during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday June 17, 2018, in Atlanta. Suzuki was taken out of the game. less
Photo: John Amis, AP
Atlanta Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki goes down after being hit on the head with a bat during the second inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday June 17, 2018, in Atlanta. Suzuki was taken ... more
Atlanta Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki, center, is checked by a trainer, left, and third base coach Ron Washington, right, as he comes out of a baseball game after being hit on the head with a bat during the second inning against the San Diego Padres, Sunday June 17, 2018, in Atlanta. Suzuki was taken out of the game. GAJA103 less
Photo: John Amis, AP
Atlanta Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki, center, is checked by a trainer, left, and third base coach Ron Washington, right, as he comes out of a baseball game after being hit on the head with a bat during the second ... more
Atlanta Braves' Ender Inciarte is followed into the dugout by Tyler Flowers after scoring a two-RBI double to left field by Johan Camargo during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday June 17, 2018, in Atlanta. less
Photo: John Amis, AP
Atlanta Braves' Ender Inciarte is followed into the dugout by Tyler Flowers after scoring a two-RBI double to left field by Johan Camargo during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego ... more
San Diego Padres third baseman Cory Spangenberg catches an infield ground ball hit by Atlanta Brave' Charlie Culberson before throwing Culberson out at first base during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday June 17, 2018, in Atlanta. less
Photo: John Amis, AP
San Diego Padres third baseman Cory Spangenberg catches an infield ground ball hit by Atlanta Brave' Charlie Culberson before throwing Culberson out at first base during the fifth inning of a baseball game ... more
San Diego Padres' Matt Strahm pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday June 17, 2018, in Atlanta.
San Diego Padres' Matt Strahm pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday June 17, 2018, in Atlanta.
Photo: John Amis, AP
Atlanta Braves' Julio Teheran pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday June 17, 2018, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Braves' Julio Teheran pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday June 17, 2018, in Atlanta.
Photo: John Amis, AP
Atlanta Braves' Tyler Flowers gets high-fives in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) less
Photo: Curtis Compton, AP
Atlanta Braves' Tyler Flowers gets high-fives in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Atlanta. (Curtis ... more
Atlanta Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki, right, leaves a baseball game after getting hit on the head with a bat by San Diego Padres' Raffy Lopez during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) less
Photo: Curtis Compton, AP
Atlanta Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki, right, leaves a baseball game after getting hit on the head with a bat by San Diego Padres' Raffy Lopez during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 17, 2018, in ... more
San Diego Padres Jose Pirela is hit by a pitch by Atlanta Braves pitcher Julio Teheran and awarded first base during the first inning of a baseball game on Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) less
Photo: Curtis Compton, AP
San Diego Padres Jose Pirela is hit by a pitch by Atlanta Braves pitcher Julio Teheran and awarded first base during the first inning of a baseball game on Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Atlanta. (Curtis ... more
Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis makes a diving catch on a long fly ball by San Diego Padres' Franmil Reyes in the ninth inning to end a baseball game Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) less
Photo: Curtis Compton, AP
Atlanta Braves outfielder Nick Markakis makes a diving catch on a long fly ball by San Diego Padres' Franmil Reyes in the ninth inning to end a baseball game Sunday, June 17, 2018, in Atlanta. (Curtis ... more
ATLANTA (AP) — Some extra rest left Julio Teheran feeling so strong he was unhittable for six innings.
That was more good news for an Atlanta rotation that is gaining momentum.
Teheran pitched six no-hit innings before being pulled from his first start since coming off the disabled list, and Atlanta relievers gave up six hits Sunday while finishing off a 4-1 win over the San Diego Padres.
Teheran's velocity was up, with his fastball hitting 92 mph. He had been closer to 89 mph before he missed less than two weeks with a sore thumb. The boost in his fastball also helped his offspeed pitches.
"Those 10 days helped me to get everything on track," Teheran said. "... It was kind of fun to have my stuff back."
Teheran (5-4) struck out a season-high 11, walked three and threw 95 pitches while recording 15 consecutive outs. Manager Brian Snitker said he could immediately see the difference in the right-hander's pitchers.
"It was just good to see the life on the fastball again," Snitker said.
Teheran's changeup and slider also were effective.
"He was throwing all his pitches for strikes," said San Diego's Cory Spangenberg. "I know through three at-bats I only got one fastball. When a pitcher is doing that, he's pretty tough to hit."
Over the last 11 home games, Braves starters have a 1.00 ERA, allowing eight earned runs in 72 innings. No starter allowed more than two runs during the streak.
The bid for a combined no-hitter ended with one out in the seventh when reliever Shane Carle allowed a single to Spangenberg. Freddy Galvis added another single before Carle pitched out of the jam.
Jose Vizcaino gave up singles to Spangenberg and Galvis in the ninth before striking out Christian Villanueva and Raffy Lopez. Right fielder Nick Markakis, running toward the foul line, made a diving catch of Raffy Lopez's flyball to end the game. Vizcaino earned his 15th save, including his third of the series.
Johan Camargo's two-run double in the fourth off Jose Castillo (1-1) gave Atlanta a 2-0 lead. Tyler Flowers hit a two-run homer off Brad Hand in the eighth.
The Padres, who lost 1-0 on Saturday, ended a 16-inning scoring drought in the eighth. Franmil Reyes singled off A.J. Minter, moved to third on Eric Hosmer's single and scored on Jose Pirela's sacrifice fly. Hunter Renfroe's fourth strikeout of the game ended the inning.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Braves C Kurt Suzuki left the game after he was hit on his helmet by Lopez's bat as he struck out with a big follow-through to end the second inning. Suzuki was knocked to the ground but was able to walk off the field.
Manager Brian Snitker said Suzuki should be able to play in Atlanta's next game at Toronto on Tuesday.
Braves third base coach Ron Washington had words with Lopez when Lopez emerged from the San Diego dugout to open the third inning. Snitker said the discussion was about Lopez not checking on Suzuki before walking away from the plate.
SERIES STREAK ENDS
The NL East-leading Braves won three of four in the series, ending San Diego's streak of five straight series wins. The Padres' last series loss came on May 25-27, when they dropped two of three to the Dodgers.
ROSTER MOVE
Braves LHP Luiz Gohara was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett, where he will start. RHP Luke Jackson was re-signed to a major league contract after being designated for assignment on Wednesday.
BULLPEN GAME
Matt Strahm made his fourth start as the Padres continue to use a bullpen committee approach for one spot in their rotation. Strahm allowed only one hit with five strikeouts in 2 2/3 scoreless innings.
San Diego's first four relievers allowed only two runs.
"We just didn't do enough offensively," manager Andy Green said.
UP NEXT
Padres: Following an off day on Monday, LHP Eric Lauer (3-4, 6.20) will face Oakland's Paul Blackburn (1-1, 11.05) on Tuesday night in the first game of a two-game home series.
Braves: Atlanta is off on Monday before opening a two-game series at Toronto on Tuesday night, when rookie RHP Mike Soroka (2-1, 2.57) faces LHP Jaime Garcia (2-5, 5.71).
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball