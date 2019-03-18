Jozy Altidore scores winner, Toronto FC beats Revolution 3-2

Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore celebrates at the final whistle as his late goal sealed a 3-2 win over the New England Revolution in an MLS soccer match Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Jozy Altidore came off the bench to score the winner in the 80th minute and Toronto FC beat the New England Revolution 3-2 on Sunday night in its home opener.

Altidore tapped in Justin Morrow's cross. Shut down late last season to have ankle surgery, the U.S. star came on in the 68th minute for his season debut.

Ayo Akinola, with his first MLS goal, and Jordan Hamilton, on his 23th birthday, also scored for Toronto (2-0-0). Carles Gil scored twice to pull the Revolution (0-2-1) even at 2.