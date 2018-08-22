Jordan Zimmermann, Tigers beat light-hitting Cubs 2-1
Larry Lage, Ap Sports Writer
Updated
Photo: Paul Sancya, AP
Image 1of/9
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 9
Detroit Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann throws against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018.
Detroit Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann throws against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018.
Photo: Paul Sancya, AP
Image 2 of 9
A rainbow is shown over Comerica Park before a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018.
A rainbow is shown over Comerica Park before a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and Chicago Cubs in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018.
Photo: Paul Sancya, AP
Image 3 of 9
Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo (44) singles against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018.
Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo (44) singles against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018.
Photo: Paul Sancya, AP
Image 4 of 9
Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018.
Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks throws against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018.
Photo: Paul Sancya, AP
Image 5 of 9
Detroit Tigers' Victor Martinez hits a one-run single against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018.
Detroit Tigers' Victor Martinez hits a one-run single against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018.
Photo: Paul Sancya, AP
Image 6 of 9
Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo flips his bat after striking out in the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018.
Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo flips his bat after striking out in the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018.
Photo: Paul Sancya, AP
Image 7 of 9
Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber (12) steals second base as Detroit Tigers second baseman Niko Goodrum tries to catch the ball after the throw hit Schwarber in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. less
Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber (12) steals second base as Detroit Tigers second baseman Niko Goodrum tries to catch the ball after the throw hit Schwarber in the sixth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, ... more
Photo: Paul Sancya, AP
Image 8 of 9
Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, right, celebrates his solo home run with Ben Zobrist in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018.
Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, right, celebrates his solo home run with Ben Zobrist in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018.
Photo: Paul Sancya, AP
Image 9 of 9
Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo celebrates his solo home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018.
Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo celebrates his solo home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018.
Photo: Paul Sancya, AP
DETROIT (AP) — Jordan Zimmermann pitched six effective innings, Victor Martinez had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the slumping Chicago Cubs 2-1 on Tuesday night.
Zimmermann (6-5) allowed seven hits, struck out five and walked one, continuing Chicago's misery. Drew VerHagen, Joe Jimenez and Shane Greene combined for three innings of one-hit relief, closing out Detroit's second win in seven games.
The NL Central-leading Cubs were held to one run via homer for the fifth straight game, dropping the last three in the offensive slide. This time, Anthony Rizzo led off the sixth with his 19th homer, falling to his knees as he drove Zimmermann's first pitch over the wall in right.
But that was it once again for Chicago.
Help could be on the way after the Cubs acquired Daniel Murphy in a trade with Washington before the game. The three-time All-Star missed the start of the season because of knee surgery, but is hitting .340 (35 for 103) since the All-Star break.
Detroit got both of its runs in the first inning against Kyle Hendricks. Former Cubs prospect Jeimer Candelario doubled and scored on Nicholas Castellanos' groundout. Martinez added a two-out RBI single.
Hendricks (9-10) allowed 10 hits and walked one in seven innings.
The Cubs had one last chance when Albert Almora Jr. drew a two-out walk in the ninth. But Greene struck out Jason Heyward swinging for his 27th save in 30 chances.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Cubs: RHP Yu Darvish will miss the rest of the season with a stress reaction in his right elbow. ... SS Addison Russell was scratched with a sore shoulder. Manager Joe Maddon said Russell has been playing through the injury for a while.
Tigers: RHP Michael Fulmer, on the DL since July 20 with a strained oblique, is scheduled to throw 70 pitches somewhere on Friday. Manager Ron Gardenhire would not say where Fulmer will have the outing. ... OF JaCoby Jones is expected to have a three-game rehab assignment this week. He has been on the DL since Aug. 13 with a strained right hamstring.
UP NEXT
Cubs LHP Jon Lester (13-5, 3.72 ERA) and Tigers LHP Francisco Liriano (3-8, 4.72) close the two-game series. Lester is 2-6 with a 6.05 ERA in 11 starts in the regular season against Detroit.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports