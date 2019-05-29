Jones scores 25, leads Sun past Fever 88-77

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jonquel Jones scored 25 points and Jasmine Thomas added 16 to help the Connecticut Sun beat the Indiana Fever 88-77 on Tuesday night.

Jones scored 14 first-half points to help the Sun build a 40-37 lead at the break. Connecticut opened the third on a 19-9 spurt to take the first double-digit advantage and led 62-52 at the end of the quarter.

Courtney Williams added 13 points and Alyssa Thomas grabbed 10 rebounds for Connecticut (2-0), which has won nine straight home games dating to last season. Jones made four of the Sun's 10 3-pointers.

Erica Wheeler had 26 points and nine assists and Candice Dupree added 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Indiana (1-1), which hasn't won back-to-back games to start a season since 2012. In the Fever's season opener, rookie Teaira McCowan hit her first game-winning shot at any level against New York.