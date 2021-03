LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jadon Jones tallied 19 points and 11 rebounds, the first double-double for the freshman, to lift Long Beach State to an 85-63 win over Cal State Northridge in the Big West Conference tournament first round on Tuesday.

Chance Hunter had 13 points for ninth-seeded Long Beach State (6-11), which faces league champion UC Santa Barbara in the quarterfinals on Wednesday. Joe Hampton added 10 points. Colin Slater had 10 points.