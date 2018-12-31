Jones, UMES beat D-II Chestnut Hill College 68-62

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Tyler Jones had 19 points and seven rebounds to help Maryland-Eastern Shore beat Division-II Chestnut Hill 68-62 on Monday.

Colen Gaynor added 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting and Isaac Taylor scored 11 for Eastern Shore. The Hawks (2-13) snapped an eight-game skid.

Isaac Taylor's dunk gave Eastern Shore the lead for good and sparked an 8-0 run that made it 10-3 when Jones converted a 3-point play about four minutes in. The Griffins, however, wouldn't go away and, after the Hawks took their biggest lead to that point, Ed McWade made two free throws to trim the deficit to 55-49 with seven minutes to play. Eastern Shore scored 10 of the next 11 points, capped by Jones' 3 that made it 65-50 with 3 minutes to go and held on from there, despite another rally that pulled the Griffins within six with 25 seconds remaining.

McWade led Chestnut Hill with 16 points.