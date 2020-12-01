Jones II carries Emmanuel over Stetson 64-61

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — KJ Jones II posted 19 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and six steals as Emmanuel narrowly defeated Stetson 64-61 on Monday night.

Jones shot 11 for 13 from the foul line for the Division II Lions, making two with 1:13 left for a 60-59 Emmanuel lead and two more with 38 seconds making in 62-59.

Jayvion Rucker added 12 points and eight rebounds for Emmanuel. Brandon Simpson added 11 points including the clinching free throws with 11 seconds on the clock after Stetson closed to 62-61.

Rob Perry scored 26 points for the Hatters (0-1), including free throws to make it a one-point game. Chase Johnston added 11 points but his 3-pointer as time was running out didn't fall. Mahamadou Diawara had 10 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks.

