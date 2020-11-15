Jones, Gallman lead Giants over Eagles 27-17

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants made their case to win the dreadful NFC East.

Daniel Jones threw for 244 yards and ran for a touchdown, Wayne Gallman Jr. had two TD runs and the Giants beat the Philadelphia Eagles 27-17 on Sunday.

The Giants improved to 3-7 under first-year coach Joe Judge with their second straight win, snapping an eight-game losing streak against Philly.

The Eagles (3-5-1) still lead the NFL’s worst division. Dallas and Washington are each 2-7.

Carson Wentz and the rest of Philadelphia’s offense were out of sync following a bye. They were 0 for 9 on third downs. Boston Scott had a 56-yard TD run early in the third quarter but the Eagles couldn’t get closer.

Jones ran untouched 34 yards for a score to cap a well-executed 85-yard drive to start the game and the Giants led the entire game. It was similar to Jones’ 80-yard run against Philadelphia in a 22-21 loss on Oct. 22 except he didn’t stumble at the 8 this time.

Jones finished with 64 yards rushing and the Giants had 151 on the ground.

New York Giants' Sterling Shepard (87) catches a pass in front of Philadelphia Eagles' Avonte Maddox (29) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Eagles were down 14-3 at halftime before Scott broke a long run and tiptoed down the left sideline. Miles Sanders ran in for the 2-point conversion to cut the deficit to 14-11.

But the Giants quickly answered with Gallman’s 1-yard TD run. Jones hit consecutive passes of 27 yards to Sterling Shepard and 38 yards to Golden Tate to set up the score.

Philadelphia came right back. Wentz completed a pair of 16-yard passes to Jalen Reagor and Greg Ward. Sanders ran 14 yards to the 5 and Corey Clement took it in from there for his first TD since Oct. 11, 2018. Eagles coach Doug Pederson chose to go for 2 and Wentz was sacked.

After Jones had a 14-yard TD run negated by Andrew Thomas’ holding penalty, Graham Gano kicked a 35-yard field goal to extend the lead to 24-17. Gano’s 44-yarder made it 27-17.

Gallman leaped in from the 2 on fourth-and-1 to make it 14-3.

REINFORCEMENTS

The Eagles got Sanders and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery back. Jeffery returned for the first time since he had foot surgery last year. He had no catches and one target. Sanders, the team’s leading rusher, was back after missing three games with a knee injury. He ran for 85 yards.

INJURIES

Eagles: LG Nate Herbig was a late scratch because of a finger injury.

Giants: RG Kevin Zeitler came out with a concussion.

UP NEXT

Eagles: Visit the Cleveland Browns next Sunday.

Giants: Following a bye, visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 29.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL