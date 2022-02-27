Jokic's triple-double leads Nuggets over Kings, 115-110 MICHAEL KELLY, The Associated Press Feb. 27, 2022 Updated: Feb. 27, 2022 12:47 a.m.
1 of9 Sacramento Kings forward Justin Holiday (9) is fouled by Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton, right, as Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, rear, defends during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Denver. Jack Dempsey/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Sacramento Kings' Domantas Sabonis comes up with loose ball during the first quarter of the team's NBA basketball game against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Denver. Jack Dempsey/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) is pressured by Sacramento Kings forward Justin Holiday during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Denver. Jack Dempsey/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) is defended by Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Denver. Jack Dempsey/AP Show More Show Less 5 of9
6 of9 Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon celebrates a 3-point basket against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Denver. Jack Dempsey/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) celebrates a 3-point basket against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Denver. Jack Dempsey/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Sacramento Kings' Domantas Sabonis dives for a loose ball between Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) and center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Denver. Jack Dempsey/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
DENVER (AP) — Monte Morris hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 28 seconds left, Nikola Jokic had 18 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Sacramento Kings 115-110 on Saturday night.
It was Jokic’s 16th triple-double of the season and the 73rd of his career. His rebound with 19 seconds remaining finished the triple-double and helped Denver to its second win over the Kings in three nights.