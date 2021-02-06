Johnson, Springer rally No. 11 Tennessee past Kentucky 82-71

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Keon Johnson scored 17 of his career-high 27 points after halftime, Jaden Springer added a career-high 23 points and No. 11 Tennessee rallied past Kentucky 82-71 on Saturday night.

Trailing 58-48 with 12 minutes remaining, the Volunteers (13-4, 6-4 Southeastern Conference) scored 12 straight points for the lead thanks to the freshmen. The lead traded hands twice more before Tennessee took control with another 12-0 run for a 74-64 advantage and went on to its second consecutive victory at Rupp Arena and sixth in nine games against Kentucky (5-12, 4-6).