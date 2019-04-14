John and Brittany Force top NHRA qualifying at Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — John and Brittany Force topped qualifying Saturday in the Mopar Express Lane NHRA SpringNationals at Houston Raceway, the first time a father-daughter duo has swept the nitro categories.

The 69-year-old John Force led the Funny Car field with a 3.888-second lap at 319.29 mph on Friday in a Chevy Camaro SS.

Brittany Force also had her best Top Fuel run Friday, a track-record 3.661 at 332.18.

"My dad and I haven't done anything yet side-by-side, but really I'm looking for a win with him this season," she said. "It's a father-daughter year so we're looking to end up in that winner's circle together."

John Force has a record 16 Funny Car season titles.

"This sport brings me together with my children," he said. "That's what I love about NHRA drag racing. We're one big family. But to have a moment with her, that her and I can share together, you really become a lot closer, believe it or not."