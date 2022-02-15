Joergen Graabak of Norway wins Olympic Nordic combined gold LARRY LAGE, AP Sports Writer Feb. 15, 2022 Updated: Feb. 15, 2022 7:05 a.m.
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Joergen Graabak of Norway won Olympic gold in Nordic combined Tuesday, rallying from a deficit of 2 minutes, 7 seconds to cross the finish line first in a 10K cross-country race after placing 12th in ski jumping.
Graabak became the first two-time Nordic combined Olympic champion on the large hill after winning the event in 2014.