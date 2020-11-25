Joens scores 25 points in No. 15 Iowa State women's win

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 25 points and No. 15 Iowa State opened its season with a 69-43 victory over Omaha on Wednesday, though without head coach Bill Fennelly.

Joens shot 11 of 17 and grabbed seven rebounds. She had 17 points in the first half as the Cyclones shot out to a 33-22 lead before outscoring the Mavericks 21-9 in the third quarter. Kristin Scott finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Fennelly is in a 14-day quarantine after contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Associate head coach Jodi Steyer is handling head-coaching duties.

While the Cyclones started three freshmen, the Mavericks, under new head coach Carrie Banks, have all five starters returning this season but their leading scorer from last year, Mariah Murdie, was absent. The Mavericks had nine active players. Josie Filer scored 10 points for Omaha, which shot only 23 percent and just 3 of 26 from the arc.

Kylie Feuerbach hit a 3-pointer for the Cyclones' first points to extend their consecutive game streak for made 3-pointers to 800, an NCAA record. The streak dates to Feb. 19, 1995.

