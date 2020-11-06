Jin leads the way in men's short program at Cup of China

CHONGQING, China (AP) — All that was missing for Chinese figure skater Boyang Jin were his fans.

Jin, known for crowd-pleasing performances, was first in the men’s short program at the Cup of China on Friday, receiving 103.94 points to finish comfortably ahead of Han Yan with 92.56. Yudong Chen was third with 75.74 points.

Jin opened his routine with a quadruple lutz and followed with a quadruple toeloop-double toeloop combination.

The Cup of China is the second event of the International Skating Union’s Grand Prix series and has been scaled down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There were no spectators allowed at the Chongqing Huaxi Culture and Sports Center. The competition normally draws skaters from around the world but was limited to domestic athletes because of travel restrictions.

COVID-19 has forced Olympic qualifiers and other major international competitions in China to be canceled or relocated but the staging of the ISU event is a sign that things are slowly returning to normal.

With the Beijing Olympics scheduled for February of 2022, the Cup of China is being used by the China Skating Association to gauge the progress of some of its most promising skaters.

Hongyi Chen was first after the women’s short program with 64.63 points. Angel Li was second with 49.94 points, followed by Minzhi Jin with 47.75.

In ice dancing, Shiyue Wang and Xinyu Liu held a comfortable lead after the rhythm dance with 84.23 points. Hong Chen and Zhouming Sun were second with 76.57 points, followed by Wangqi Ning and Chao Wang with 69.07.

The next round of the ISU Grand Prix series is the Nov. 20-22 Rostelecom Cup in Russia.

