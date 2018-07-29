https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Jimenez-wins-Senior-British-Open-by-1-shot-13114826.php
Jimenez wins Senior British Open by 1 shot
Photo: Kenny Smith, AP
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Miguel Angel Jimenez won the Senior British Open on Sunday, edging defending champion Bernhard Langer by one shot.
Jimenez dropped only one stroke en route to a final round 3-under 69 and ended on 12-under 276 at the historic Old Course.
The Spaniard played the sort of round every professional golfer dreams of on the final day at St. Andrews, and often in unpleasant — occasionally vicious — weather conditions.
Langer shot a 68 to come second.
Americans Kirk Triplett (69) and Scott McCarron (68) tied for third alongside Canada's Stephen Ames (69). All three finished on 10 under.
View Comments