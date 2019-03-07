Jets tender 2nd-round offer to WR Robby Anderson

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets have tendered a second-round qualifying offer to wide receiver Robby Anderson, who could become a restricted free agent next week.

Anderson led the Jets last season with 50 receptions, 752 yards receiving and six touchdown catches.

The 25-year-old receiver could negotiate with any team as a restricted free agent through April 19. The Jets have the right of first refusal and could match any team's offer and retain him. If New York declines to match an offer, it would receive a second-round draft pick.

Anderson's rights would revert to the Jets if there are no offers from other teams.

The Jets also announced Thursday they have tendered all nine of their exclusive-rights free agents: quarterback Davis Webb, wide receiver Deontay Burnett, safety Doug Middleton, cornerback Jeremy Clark, running back De'Angelo Henderson, offensive lineman Ben Braden, defensive linemen Bronson Kaufusi, and linebackers Frankie Luvu and Anthony Wint.

