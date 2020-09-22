Jets sign WR Malone to active roster, place CB Maulet on IR

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets signed wide receiver Josh Malone to the active roster Tuesday after he was elevated from the practice squad for the first two games.

The team also announced it placed cornerback Arthur Maulet on the injured reserve list and released linebacker Paul Worrilow from the practice squad.

Malone has four catches for 16 yards this season while helping bolster an injury-depleted receiving group. He began the season on the practice squad, but was elevated to the active roster before each of the first two games. As part of new NFL rules, a team can elevate a player from the practice squad and then return him twice in a season without exposing him to waivers.

He joins Chris Hogan and Braxton Berrios as the only healthy wide receivers on the active roster. Breshad Perriman injured an ankle against San Francisco last Sunday and could miss a few games. Jamison Crowder sat out the game with a hamstring injury.

Maulet injured his groin during a punt by San Francisco late in the third quarter of the Jets' 31-13 loss. He will have to sit out the next three games before being eligible to be activated.

Worrilow, who played four games last season for New York, was signed to the practice squad last week.

