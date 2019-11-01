Jets lose rookie LB Cashman for season with shoulder injury

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets rookie Blake Cashman will miss the rest of the season because of a shoulder injury.

The fifth-round pick out of Minnesota suffered a torn labrum during practice Wednesday. Cashman had started the Jets' last five games because of other injuries at inside linebacker, including C.J. Mosley, Avery Williamson and Neville Hewitt.

Coach Adam Gase says Thursday there wasn't much contact on the play Cashman was injured, but the rookie got locked with a teammate in an "awkward" manner.

Mosley (groin), Hewitt (neck/knee), center Ryan Kalil (knee/elbow), cornerback Trumaine Johnson (both ankles), wide receiver Josh Bellamy (foot/shoulder), running back Trenton Cannon (foot/ankle) and safety Rontez Miles (neck/hip) did not practice.

Safety Jamal Adams was among those limited after he had a foot stepped on a few times at practice.

