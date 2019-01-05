Jets interview former Packers coach Mike McCarthy

NEW YORK (AP) — The Jets have interviewed former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy for their head coaching job.

The team announced Saturday it has completed its meeting with McCarthy, who was fired as Packers coach last month.

McCarthy is the third known interview New York has conducted since firing Todd Bowles last Sunday night. The Jets met with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on Wednesday, and former Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase on Friday.

New York is also expected to interview Cowboys defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Kris Richard in Dallas on Sunday and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Todd Monken early next week.

McCarthy had a 125-77-2 regular-season record in 13 seasons with the Packers, and went 10-8 in the postseason — including a Super Bowl victory over Pittsburgh to cap the 2010 season.

___

