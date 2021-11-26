Jets' Quincy Williams making his own name as fierce tackler DENNIS WASZAK Jr., AP Pro Football Writer Nov. 26, 2021
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Quincy Williams has been tackling his way out of his younger brother's massive shadow for years.
The New York Jets linebacker, who's almost 16 months older than teammate and sibling Quinnen, was the “other” Williams brother through high school and college. And then in the biggest moments of their football careers.
