Photo: Seth Wenig, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close

Image 1 of 5 New York Jets quarterbacks Sam Darnold, left, Teddy Bridgewater, center, and Josh McCown participate during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Florham Park, N.J., Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. New York Jets quarterbacks Sam Darnold, left, Teddy Bridgewater, center, and Josh McCown participate during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Florham Park, N.J., Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. Photo: Seth Wenig, AP

Image 2 of 5 New York Jets quarterbacks Sam Darnold, left, Josh McCown, center, and Teddy Bridgewater throw footballs after a practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Florham Park, N.J., Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. New York Jets quarterbacks Sam Darnold, left, Josh McCown, center, and Teddy Bridgewater throw footballs after a practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Florham Park, N.J., Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. Photo: Seth Wenig, AP

Image 3 of 5 New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown talks to reporters after a practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Florham Park, N.J., Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown talks to reporters after a practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Florham Park, N.J., Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. Photo: Seth Wenig, AP

Image 4 of 5 New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold talks to reporters after a practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Florham Park, N.J., Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold talks to reporters after a practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Florham Park, N.J., Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. Photo: Seth Wenig, AP